It is with sad hearts we mark the recent passing of Maureen (Marnie) Tarras.

As we sift through the memories, we are reminded of her “joie de vivre”, fittingly depicted in a 1970’s newspaper clipping wearing a confident smile, captured on her way to a college protest.

She is remembered for her charm and wit, a trait shared with her two brothers, who predeceased her. Marnie was a loving daughter to her mother Hazel and step-father Gerry, and spoke often of the life-lessons that were their legacy to her. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, and remembered as a self-proclaimed, larger than life “Auntie Mame”.

A creative soul who found contentment playing piano, Marnie studied art and interior design. Marnie followed many career paths. She worked at Access TV in Calgary and found success in interior design. Her compassionate spirit then led her to engage curious young minds working as an early child educator.

In midlife, prompted by a desire for social advocacy, she completed a university degree in social work, and worked with the BC Ministry of Child and Family Development, advocating for her clients until her retirement. She believed it was her privilege to do so.

Her family wishes to thank the staff of Langley Memorial Hospital, Marnie’s neighbours and trustee for their help and support.

In honour of her request, a private family celebration of life will be held to lay her ashes at the foot of a tree; a free-spirit returned to the earth.