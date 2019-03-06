Maureen, Louise Furphy, 55 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Our beautiful “Mo” was diagnosed in 2012 but never allowed her illness to alter her cheery outlook.

To know Mo was to Love Mo. Always optimistic, quick with a smile, she maintained a fiercely positive attitude and was the first to put her illness aside and crack a joke.

Maureen’s most cherished gift is her two children; Garrett (22) Galuska (Emily) and CarlyAnn (27) Lockhart (Evan). Daughter to the late Walter “Papa Wally” Furphy she is survived by her mother, “Nana” Grace Furphy, her brother Merv Furphy (Darlene), her children and her dedicated partner, Garry Keay.

Maureen’s proudest moment was Carly and Evan’s wedding, escorting Carly down the aisle with her son, Garrett at her side. She is missed by numerous sister-and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews but especially by Joyce Galuska, who, with Carly, Garrett and Garry, lovingly sat with her for 6 months in hospice.

St. Patrick’s Day of 1963 was never the same after Maureen was born! She loved the fact that her birthday was a day of celebration and fun for everyone. Born in Hinton, Alberta, Maureen graduated from High School in Armstrong and she and her children eventually landed in Chilliwack. Maureen opened the Greendale Dried Flower Farm and in 2002, she won 3 Chamber of Commerce awards: Best home based business award, New business of the year award and the Bob Jolin Tourism Award.

Maureen worked for the City of Chilliwack and despite battling cancer, attended the Justice Institute, receiving a Diploma from the Mayor in 2015

Maureen’s life was abundant with friendships. Her cheery disposition and mischievous attitude made her fun to be around. She made friends easily, even to the end, and she’ll be deeply missed by them all.

Service will be held Greendale Mennonite Brethren Church, at 6550 Sumas Prairie Road, Chilliwack, B.C., Saturday, March 16th at 1 pm

Thank you to everyone at Cascades Hospice. There are Angels here on earth. And they work at Cascades.