June 4, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Matthew Ney, beloved husband to Heather, proud and loving father to James and Thomas.

Matt was born in Stratford Ontario and grew in up in the nearby town of Sebringville. His passion for downhill skiing started at a young age with his dad taking the family every weekend to a local ski hill with a rope tow.

The mountains of BC called, and Matt headed west in 1974 where he met a group of fellow ski enthusiasts in Prince George, some of whom became lifelong friends.

Matt and his friends heard of a town called Kimberley in the Kootenay’s where the skiing was said to be fantastic. Matt arrived in Kimberley in 1975 where he soon started working at the ski hill as a ski instructor. In January 1979 Matt met the love of his life when Heather arrived in Kimberley from Winnipeg to work at the ski hill, and take a week long ski lesson with Matt as her instructor.

Heather and Matt married in 1981 and remained in Kimberley until 1986 when they moved to Calgary to attend the University of Calgary. Matt graduated with an honours degree in Finance (BComm). Kimberley called them back and they returned in 1990. Kimberley has been their home ever since, where they worked and raised two sons.

From 1990-2018 Matt had a successful career in business/economic development, working closely with the Indigenous Communities of the East Kootenays.

Matt was passionate about music and was a talented and accomplished piano player. He played keyboard with “The Hollers” from their inception 15 years ago, playing many local gigs including the Stemwinder, July fest, Round the Mountain, and many more.

Over the past few years Matt could regularly be seen on the rails to trails cycling with his buddies “the old men in tights.”

Above all else, Matts love for Heather, James, and Thomas knew no bounds. The Ney family have many wonderful memories of skiing, hiking, camping, and especially the years spent boating on Lake Pend Oreille.

Matt is survived by his wife Heather, sons James and Thomas, brother Ed (Margaret), Sister Kathryn, and many nieces and nephews.

Matt was pre-deceased by his parents Kit and Ken Ney.

Our beautiful, precious Matt will be remembered for his sense of humour, his smile, his laughter, his positive outlook, and passion for life.

A Celebration of Matt’s life will be held on Sunday June 9th at 2 pm at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Kimberley Trail Society through their website.