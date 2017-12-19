Mary Turko

It is with great sadness to announce that Mary, 98, passed away in the Campbell River Hospital on December 19th.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Jim in 1983, daughter Rose in 2015, brothers Bill and Alex, sisters Ann and Cathy, and grandchildren Tracy, Willy and Teddy.

Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother.

She is survived by her sisters Rose and Theresa, her sons John (Betty) Turko, Bill and Lynn Turko, Bob (Judy) Turko, Doug (Rosa) Turko, daughters Ann (Ed) Adamscheck, Maryanne (Steve) Anderson, also 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren (totalling “58′” grandchildren).

To all who knew Mary, knew her family was always at the forefront. She was blessed to have daughters, Maryann and Ann who took care of her over the last number of years. She loved to go down to the Salvation Army store to sit in her wheelchair and go up and down the rows talking to everyone who would listen to her.

She loved to go to the Lions Dens to listen to old time music and watch them dance. She also enjoyed going down to the spit, pushing herself around.

There were two reunions Mary really looked forward to every year. One being the Hillcrest Mesachie Lake Reunion, as well as the Turko family & Friends reunion at River Side Resort at Qualicum Beach. Mary was an avid knitter and crocheter.

The family would like to thank Dr. Pete Friderichs and staff at the Hillside Medical Centre, the Campbell River Hospital Medical Nursing staff (3 A floor), her home care support group and all her many wonderful friends, who together, all took part in her excellent compassionate care.

There will be no service held, by Mary’s request. Flowers are gratefully declined.

In Lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.

Celebration of life will be held January 13, 2018 from 1 pm – 4 pm, at the Eagles Hall in Campbellton (1999 14th Ave).