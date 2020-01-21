Mary Thiessen (nee Matties) was born in Tchernowski, Russia on June 10, 1927 to Wilhelm and Aganetha (nee Klassen) Matties. One of 13 children, Mary and her family immigrated to Canada in 1929 and eventually settled in Yarrow, BC. Mary was married to Waldo Thiessen in 1957, and raised their five children in Vancouver and then in Clearbrook. Mary was a kind compassionate woman, whose goal was always to help others to see the value in themselves. She passed away at Tabor Home with her family beside her into the presence of her Lord and Saviour. The family wishes to thank Tabor Home for their very kind care!

Mary is predeceased by her husband Waldo in 2009, 11 of her siblings and daughter-in-law, Louella Thiessen. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and siblings: Paul & Pat Thiessen (Jessica & Brandon, Jason, John), David Thiessen (Dylan & Elizabeth, Thomas), Sharon & Randy Gerbrandt (Kendra, Brian, Kevin & Jane), Jane & Steve Thompson (Graeme, Bradley), Dan Thiessen & Corrie McKenzie (Alyssa & Stephen, and great grandchild Jack), sister Martha Anderson, and brother Johnny & Delores Matties.

A drop-in gathering will be Friday, January 24 at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Clearbrook Rd., 6:30 – 8:30 pm. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25 at Bakerview Church, 11:00 am. Everyone is welcome to attend both. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tabor Home’s Capital Campaign.

Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.woodlawnfh-abbotsford.com

Woodlawn Funeral Home – 604-853-2643

Woodlawn Funeral Home