Mary Thiessen was born on October 7, 1925 in southern Crimea, Russia. She was five months old when her family immigrated to Canada. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, her infant daughter Sharon Marie, and infant great grandson Riley. She is survived by four children; Trudy (Vic) Janzen, Stan Thiessen, Erna (Ron) Veer, and Al (Donna) Thiessen; 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and six siblings.

She was the oldest of fourteen children and learned at an early age to work hard and care for others. She was a partner with Peter in business, first on a farm in Carseland, Alberta, then in operating their garage, Abbotsford Esso, on McCallum Road. She was the first manager of the Clearbrook MCC store and then spent seven years working in Zaire, Africa under the MB Missions Board. She also worked for Bartsch Jewellers and was the office secretary at the Abbotsford Church of the Nazarene. Mary was a long time member of the South Abbotsford Church.

We thank the staff of the Menno Home for the excellent, loving care our Mom received during her nine years living there. Mom described her life as being abundantly rich with family, friends, service opportunities and many blessings.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 pm at the Menno Home Chapel, 32010 Brundige Ave, Abbotsford, BC.

