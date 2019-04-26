Patricia Gowland was born March 17, 1925 to Ernie and Norma Tamplin. She was predeceased by sisters: Shirley and Erna. Born in Toronto and relocated to northern Ontario, Patricia became a public school teacher starting her career in a one room schoolhouse in Markstay, then Zimmerman where she met and married Harold Gowland of the local farming community.

Pat’s career advanced within the Burlington public school system. Patricia’s two sons, David and Daniel, supported the family farm, were educated in Burlington and moved on to careers and family on opposite coasts of the country. Patricia enjoyed farm living, her family, her two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her students, her parent’s cottage in North Bay and her bowling chums. She retired from teaching and farming to the Milton area. After Harold’s passing she moved to Calgary then Duncan to live with Daniel and family.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s honour may be made directly to the Canadian Institute for the Blind (CNIB). A Private family service will be held. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.