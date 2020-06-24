June 24, 2020

1945-2020 ~ After 11 years of putting up a marvellous fight against cancer, Mary Kathleen Noble passed away peacefully in her home on June 24, 2020, leaving her beloved husband Bruce and their pride and joy Kenya. Mary was predeceased by her parents George and Margaret Patterson and brother Alan Patterson.

Mary and Bruce lived in Kamloops, BC for many years during which Mary was very active in many organizations, including the Royal Inland Hospital Auxiliary and Mount Paul United Church Thrift Shop. She was a leader who planned and completed every task she took on.

Bruce and Mary loved to entertain their relatives and friends. They enjoyed travelling to many parts of the world with wonderful memories gained. Their move to Trail brought a new group of friends, and together they enjoyed their beautiful garden and the outstanding renovations they designed for their home.

Mary leaves us with a message for women. Learn of BRACA 1 & 2. This knowledge, the risks, and the options available will help women make their best ovarian and breast cancer decisions.

A huge thank you goes out to the Trail Palliative Care Group for all their help and support. I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation (Brachytherapy Research). Obituary-