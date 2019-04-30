It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Elizabeth Carne. She was born in 1926 in Vernon. She spent her younger years in the sunny Okanagan, working on orchards with her family. She attended business school in Kelowna and started to work for Greyhound Bus Lines in Penticton. Looking for adventure, she moved to Nelson with Greyhound in 1955. She met the bus driver of her dreams, Max Carne, and married him in 1956. They enjoyed a lifetime of friendships they made at Greyhound. They settled in six-mile, one of the first full-time residents of the area. Mary retired from Greyhound to raise her young daughters, Jean and Debbie.

Once they were in school, Mary went back to work at Kokanee Travel, then Eaton’s, and finished her working life as circulation manager at the Nelson Daily News. Max and Mary created a life that was defined by friends, family, travel and community involvement. Once they retired, they drove miles and miles in the RV with Mary knitting every mile.

Mary had many hobbies, interests and was curious about everything. She was a detailed historian keeping scrapbooks of local history and family events. She loved ceramics, gardening, collecting stamps and she took so many pictures that she was known as “Kodak Mary.” Notably, she was an early adopter of the reduce, reuse, recycle concept. She was active in the community, supporting Brownies, Job’s daughters, Duhamel Recreation Commission, S.O.S., the United Church, Good Sam, Kootenay Lake Yacht Club, and I.O.D.E.

Mary had a warm and hospitable spirit that endeared her to so many people from many walks of life and of all ages. We had to leave lots of time when we took Mary downtown because it took forever as she stopped to talk everyone. She had a big smile and kind words for everyone. She has left us with a legacy of the importance of family, expressing love well, hospitality and inclusion and the beautiful property at six-mile that is still enjoyed by family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Max in 2008; Mary is survived by her daughters Jean Carne and Debra Storey (David); granddaughters Melodie Rae Storey, Robbin Dickieson (Mark); great-grandchildren Liam and Phoebe Dickieson; her sister Nancy Rigby and numerous nephews and a niece. At Mary’s request, there will be no formal service held, but the family is planning a special memorial garden on the six-mile property. If you wish to make a donation in Mary’s name, please consider the I.O.D.E or the Shawn Lamb Archives.