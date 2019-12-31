It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Mary Elizabeth Taylor. Mary was born on December 20, 1933 in Cumberland, BC to parents Ione (nee Morgan) and Sam English.

At the age of 8, the English family moved from Cumberland to Michel, BC. Following her high school graduation, Mary received her Nursing Degree from the Galt School of Nursing in Lethbridge and returned to Michel where she married her high school sweetheart, Dick Taylor. Mary worked at the Michel Natal Hospital and Dick worked at the local coal mines, together raising their four children. In 1965 the Taylor’s relocated to Sparwood where Mary worked as a nurse in Dr. Luzod’s office. Sadly, in 1981, Dick passed away, making Mary a young widow with four children to support. In 1986, Mary found love again with Don Laroy Anderson, and the couple remained together until his passing in June 2019.

Mary was a very social, energetic lady who enjoyed a variety of activities including badminton, camping, fishing, minor hockey, and golf, where she was proud to travel and participate in the Senior Games. She loved to sew and craft, sharing her talents and creations with others. Mary was also an active member of the Sparwood Senior Center and loved attending events there. She will always be remembered for making the best Welsh cakes in existence!

Mary had many dear friends; her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. Rest in Peace, Mary …… until we meet again.

Mary is survived by her brother Ken (Joyce) English; her children: Donna (Frank) Leskosek, David (Sheri) Taylor, Shelly (Terry) Hume, and Garry (Char) Taylor; Don’s children: Randy Anderson (Kathleen Weare), Barb Dodds (Perry), Jody (Michael) Saad, and Kevin (Renee) Anderson. Also left to mourn her passing are grandchildren: Chelsey Taylor (Jarod) Michael Taylor, Kyla Taylor, Sydney Erlandson, Ryan (Kim) Taylor, Adam (Nicole) Taylor, Jeremy (Dani) Hume, Cailey Hume, Jordan Leskosek, Layne Leskosek (Spenser Fawcett), Landon Dodds, Lacey Dodds, Thomas Anderson, Greg Anderson, Stephanie Anderson, Matias Saad, and Madeline Saad; her great grandchildren: Maddie and Zach Taylor, Bentley Taylor, Avery Taylor, Brady Dyck, and Jamison Hume; nieces Kerry Slavens (Chris Holt), India (Mason) McQuarrie and Jeri English (Pascal Riendeau), and her nephews: Glenn Slavens, Scott Anderson and Mike Anderson.

Mary was predeceased by her parents Sam and Ione English, her husband Dick Taylor, her life partner Don Anderson and by her beloved sister, Brenda Megale.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sparwood Old Age Pensioners Society.

