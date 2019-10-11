Mary Ambrosi, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8 with her husband by her side. Survived by her loving husband, Andy, of 70 years, daughter Maryann Tulloch, grandchildren Chris (Kim), Tammy (Dwayne), Gordon (Lorie) and Don (Tammy); grandchildren Olivia, Finnley, Kyla (Kyle), Luke and Brooke; great grandchildren Evan, Lowen and Walker. Also survived by brother Harry Pysmenny and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Mary and Florence. Predeceased by her parents Mike and Anne Pysmenny, step mother Anne, son-in-law Morley Tulloch, brothers John (Olga), Ross (Mary), Joe, Bud and sister Mildred. Mom looked after everyone else from a very early age and never complained…often forgetting about herself. She loved children and she often babysat for others. She didn’t hesitate to cook and can…….but you had to follow her way…no shortcuts. She will be missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Bobyn and his staff for their many years of care, as well as the staff at Blue Heron and Lake Country Lodge for their care and kindness during this difficult time.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1935 Barlee Road, Kelowna.

Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 2850 Dry Valley Road, Kelowna (across from the airport). Instead of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to a children’s charity of your choice.

“WE LOVE YOU BIG”