Martin Horswill













Remembering Marty ~

Join Us To Celebrate The Life Of Martin Horswill

Following a private ceremony, Marty’s family invites all who knew and loved him to join us for a drop in reception at Lakeside Park. This will be an opportunity to meet with the family, share stories, view pictures, and pay your respects to a great man who we all will miss.

Lakeside Park BBQ Shelter, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Masks and Social Distancing Encouraged