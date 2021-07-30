Remembering Marty ~
Join Us To Celebrate The Life Of Martin Horswill
Following a private ceremony, Marty’s family invites all who knew and loved him to join us for a drop in reception at Lakeside Park. This will be an opportunity to meet with the family, share stories, view pictures, and pay your respects to a great man who we all will miss.
Lakeside Park BBQ Shelter, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Masks and Social Distancing Encouraged
