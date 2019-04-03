It’s with heavy hearts that the family of Mark Pasowisty of Edgewater B.C. wish to announce his passing at age 58. Mark was born in Fernie as the youngest of 6 children to Adam and Louise Pasowisty and grew up in Edgewater.

He had worked in the pipeline industry in Alberta for many years until he returned to the valley to work at the Radium mill.

Mark was predeceased by his parents Adam and Louise and his older brother Frank. He is survived by his partner of 21 years (Jim) as well as 2 brothers (Adam and Nick), 2 sisters (Barbara and Debbie) and a large extended family.

Mark had many friends in B.C. and Alberta and will be remembered by his Union Brothers and Sisters and others at CANFOR.

The family wishes to thank all the first responders as well as Mark’s neighbour who provided assistance on the evening that he passed. We would also like to thank the management at CANFOR and all the wonderful people in the valley who have offered such warm support during this time.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.