Born and raised in Nanaimo, Margie leaves behind the love of her life Ray, her children Chris Wolowicz, Mike Wolowicz (Nevis), Leanne Sihachek (Clay) and her beloved grandchildren Devin and Emily. She is also survived by her sisters , Carol Buck and Janice (Roly) Harvey and their children , as well as a large extended family and many friends, all of whom she deeply cherished.

Born in 1948 to Mary (Neil) and Gordon Lowe, she was predeceased by her Dad Gordon, her cherished grandparents, and her step Dad Oliver Buck.

Margie attended Harewood School, John Barsby and NDSS as well as taking an administration course the last year St Ann’s Convent was open.

She worked hard with her husband Ray building their business – Sabourin Trucking Ltd and with her best friend Wendy Daynes building their business – Just Flowers.

For many years she enjoyed being part of the Cornerstone Tile family, doing their books. At one time she was heavily involved in the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary. But her greatest pleasure was found in her grandchildren, her family and her friends.

“No regrets. Keep me in your hearts. I hope I have done more good than harm in my life.”

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice Nanaimo.

Celebration of Life to be held at Legion 256 , 1630 East Wellington Road, on November 17 at 1:00 pm.