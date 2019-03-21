It is with profound sadness, the Halko family announces the passing of our loving Mother & Baba. With family by her side, Marianne passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16th in Kelowna, BC.

Marianne was born in the old St. Eugene’s Hospital in Cranbrook, BC on April 21, 1941 but lived her life in Michel, Natal and later in Sparwood. She began to work at an early age and worked at the show hall, Trites Woods, and as a switch board operator for the telephone company. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Thomas Halko and together they raised four children.

In the 1970’s she started working for School District #5. She worked at both Sparwood Elementary School and Sparwood Secondary where she was the secretary to the Principal until her retirement. It was here that she formed many lifelong friendships.

Marianne was kind and caring and often put the needs of others before her own, be it a family member or a friend. For her, family always came first.

She enjoyed yearly vacations in Acapulco with Thomas and loved spending summers at the family lot at Grave lake, just enjoying the peace and serenity and being with her family and friends.

Marianne loved to entertain, and her door was always open. Her and Thomas hosted many family get togethers and parties with enough food to feed an army, and there were always plenty of laughs!

She was an exceptional wife, mother and a loving Baba that doted on her grandchildren who were her pride and joy!

Marianne relocated to the Lilac Terrace in Sparwood where she enjoyed the last years of her life surrounded by many friends. She could often be seen out walking her dog Maggie who was her faithful companion and was always by her side.

Left to mourn her passing are her sons David Halko (Leanna with her children Alycia and Alex) and Stephen (Julie) Halko, her daughter Stephanie Owen, and grandchildren John-Thomas Owen (Alysia) and Morgan Owen. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Robert (Joe), Julie (Craig), John (Yuncho) and Marjorie Halko as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Marianne was predeceased by her parents, Stuart and Martha (nee Androlick) Fleming, her husband Thomas and her son Robert.

Marianne will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Rest in peace Baba.

Memories & condolences shared at www.cherishedmemoriesfs.com. Arrangements entrusted to Cherished Memories Funeral Services Ltd.