1932 – 2018.

Maria was born in Lajosmizse, Hungary as one of ten children. She married Louis Estvan Csikos also of Lajosmizse on 26 December 1953. Later having a son (Louis Jr.) and then leaving Hungary during the Hungarian Revolution and eventually settling in Canada in 1957. Initially moving to Regina, Vancouver, Surrey, Prince George and finally residing in Salmon Arm for the past 31 years. Maria was preceded by her husband, Louis in 2009 and leaves behind son, Louis (Sylvia); two grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) and Jennifer (Jeff) along with four great grandchildren, Abbygail, Isla, Daniel and Clare.

Maria was a strong woman and throughout her life she worked a variety of labour related jobs and dedicated her life to her husband, son and grandchildren.

Maria chose to have her husband’s cremated remains buried with her at the Mt. Ida Cemetery in Salmon Arm.

