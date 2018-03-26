Maria Bujaki passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at the age of 84 years old after a brief battle with cancer, at Bastion Place.

Maria was born June 11, 1933 in Budapest Hungary. Dad and her immigrated to Canada in 1959, residing in Calgary where she raised three children and worked alongside dad in the Plastics Factory for many years.

She was predeceased by her daughter Alice in 1981 and by her husband Bill in 1985. She is survived by her son Bill (Shannon) Bujaki and her daughter Judy (Dan DeBoer), grandchildren, Charvel Bujaki, Ryan and Dawson DeBoer, Merek Bujaki, great grandson; Jackson Enns as well as nieces and nephews in Calgary.

Mom was a master knitter and gardener with a generous and kind heart. She loved her shopping channel. But what mom loved the most was being a faithful servant of Jehovah God. She kept her integrity to Jehovah till her final breath.

Thank you for the love and support that brothers, sisters, friends and family have showed. To the palliative care team at Bastion for making mom’s last day comfortable as possible, you girls are awesome!

We look forward to seeing mom in paradise on earth. Until then she will be sadly missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 2 pm.

