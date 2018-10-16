It breaks our hearts to announce the passing of our beautiful Mom, Marguerite “Peggy” Clark, 86 of Courtenay. She passed away Thursday, October 11 with her love Jim by her side.

Left to mourn this precious woman and mother is her loving husband of 63 years, Jim; children Sandra (Dan) of Ottawa, Dean (Deanne) of Kingston, ON, Mike (Lisa) of Greenwood, NS, Lori (Gary) of Edmonton; grandchildren Darren, Michael, Ryan, Kevin, Rhianna; great grandchildren Braiden, Grayson, Liam and Cecelia, and Peggy’s brother Dale.

Peggy will be remembered as an avid golfer, curler and a huge Blue Jays fan. Her love of gardening and entertaining her many friends kept her busy. She loved her Jeopardy and was a very competitive card player….to say the least.

The most important aspect of Peggy’s life was without a doubt, Jim and her family.€

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Comox Valley Funeral Home, Cremation and Reception Centre, 1101 Ryan Road, Courtenay.

For those wishing, donations in Peggy’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.