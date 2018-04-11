Margaret Robertson “Margi” Speirs (nee Davis)

Margaret Robertson (Davis) Speirs passed away on the morning of April 11th at the age of 75. She will be greatly missed by her husband and best friend, Harvey; her children John (Dana), Susie (Dave), George (Tanya) and Heather (Chris); and her many grandchildren Merritt, Morgan, Mac, Maddy, Monty, Draason (Melissa), Brysha (Paul), Cameron, Julia, Ordie, Baxter, Harrison, Ella, Theo, Ivy, McGarry and Meredith.

Margi was born in Winnipeg, and graduated in Social Work from the University of Manitoba. Harvey was her childhood sweetheart, meeting at age 15 at Kelvin Technical High School in Winnipeg. It was love at first sight. They married in 1964, lived in Winnipeg, then moved to Kenora, Ontario – the place where Margi spent her summers at her family’s beloved Lake of the Woods cabin. Soon after they moved to Rochester, Minnesota, and Margi cared for her 4 children while living in family residence, and Harvey finished medical school.

In 1973, they moved from city life to the Okanagan and to their hobby farm on Naramata Road. Margi always loved the outdoors, gardening, running the orchard and the vineyard, and, of course, animals. Over the years, the farm was home to horses, milk cows, ducks, pigs, goats, donkeys and peacocks. Margi always had at least 3 big dogs in the back seat of her car.

She was a devoted mother, and no matter what interested her kids, she was all in. When her daughters showed an interest in horses, she started Penticton’s first Pony Club association. She happily took her children to horse shows, 4H competitions, sports events, music festivals. We were proud to have her supporting us.

Harvey and Margi were best friends and loved nothing more than spending time together. They toured the world on their tandem bike, skied and snowshoed together at Mount Baldy, ballroom danced, and enjoyed puttering around the farmyard together.

Margi had a mischievous sense of humour, and was a warm, generous, kind wife and mother. She will be sorely missed.

We would like to thank their childhood and lifelong friends, Dave and Sig Novak, for all of their love and support. An open house to celebrate Margi will be held at the Speirs’ residence, April 28th from 1 – 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SOS Medical Foundation or to the SPCA. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.