It is with great sorrow that the family of Margaret Muckle announces that she has passed at 91 years. Margaret has now joined Norman, her loving husband of 60 years.

Survived by her children Doug (Marilyn), Linda (Greg), Bob (Victoria), her sister Agnes, her grandchildren Starr, Jordi (Dawn), Michael (Michelle), Steve (Kara), Chad (Dawn) David (Shelly), Miriam (Ben), Esther, Cody (Lyndsay), Tomas, Anna, and her 11 great children… And many nieces, nephews extended family, and dear friends who have enriched her life.

Margaret has led the way for us all in kindness, generosity, and sense of family. She leaves us with this legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to heartandstroke.ca

Obituary-