With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret. Margaret was born April 7, 1941 in Glace Bay Nova Scotia, and moved to Fernie, BC as a teenager and later to Port Alberni, eventually ending up in Victoria.

In 1964 she met Ronald and they would be together for 57 years. They moved from Victoria to Campbell River, and in 1976 to Nanaimo where they stayed.

Margaret had a very social personality and loved her family, and was the driving force behind all Family get togethers. Margaret was an avid reader, like bowling, bingo nights, camping when the family was younger and enjoyed road trips by car so she could see all the scenery.

Margaret was kind, generous and compassionate and was always there when family or friends needed advice or a shoulder to lean on.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Elsie Boyd, her daughter Donna Hollett (Stephen) and her brother John Boyd (Lynda).

Margaret is survived by he loving husband of 57 years Ronald McWillis, children Richard McWillis (Debbie), Sandra Towe (Dave), David McWillis, Christopher McWillis (Lori), son-in-law Stephen Hollet, grandchildren: Mark (Gillian), Craig, Erin (Josh), Alison (Andrew), Kevin, Steven, Kaitlyn and Jordan.

Great grandchildren: Gavin, Evlenna, Micah, Kahlin, Remy and Mila. Sister-in-law Lynda Boyd, nieces Shelly Green (Todd) and Debbie Boyd.

Many thanks to the Doctors, nurses and stuff at NRGH for they did their best to make Margaret comfortable.

Margaret will be missed by all. Rest in peace Margaret.