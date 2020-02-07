It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marge Dunbar of Parksville B.C. Mom was born in Antler Sask. on a cold January morning to George and Paulina Newhouse. Pre deceased by her husband Andy in 1962 and Grandson Mark in 2019. Survived by her son Ian (Margie) and grandson Jeff, granddaughter in law Michelle and great grandchildren Brody and Carissa of Yarrow B.C.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cokely Manor for all there kindnesses and to Dr. Desai and Dr. Elwish for their wonderful care over the years.

There will be no funeral as to Mom’s request.

