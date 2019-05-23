May 23, 2019

In Memory Of

Margaret Garrett

October 3, 1964 – June 6, 2018

“Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

A love so missed everyday of the year”

A rainbow filled with your radiant smile, astonishing eyes

and marvelous laughter surrounds me everyday.

The greatest void is missing your love and friendship.

Standing beside me in grief and comfort during this journey

are our families and friends.

“Next time it will be forever

Then our hearts will be renewed

There will always be together

The next time it will be forever.”

Always Loved, Never Forgotten, Forever Missed

Kelly Garrett