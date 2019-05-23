May 23, 2019
In Memory Of
Margaret Garrett
October 3, 1964 – June 6, 2018
“Those we love don’t go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard, but always near
A love so missed everyday of the year”
A rainbow filled with your radiant smile, astonishing eyes
and marvelous laughter surrounds me everyday.
The greatest void is missing your love and friendship.
Standing beside me in grief and comfort during this journey
are our families and friends.
“Next time it will be forever
Then our hearts will be renewed
There will always be together
The next time it will be forever.”
Always Loved, Never Forgotten, Forever Missed
Kelly Garrett