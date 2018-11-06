Margaret (Margie) Elizabeth Peters, nee Rempel, was born in Abbotsford on July 7, 1974, and welcomed into the Yarrow home of Walter & Connie Rempel and older brother Aron. At age 9, her family moved to Dinuba, CA, and since age 11 she has lived in Abbotsford. She graduated in 1992 from Abby Senior and married Nick J. Peters a month later. Her life focused on her family, church, and friends: volunteering in her children’s schools, actively serving at Bakerview Church, participating in a supportive dance community, and bringing life, humour, and God’s light to everyone she encountered. Following a 7-year battle with cancer, she entered into the presence of her Lord on the morning of November 1, 2018. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 26+ years, her adult children Rebecca and Jackson, her large extended family, and countless others whose lives she touched. They praise God for the gift that He gave them in Margie for a season.

The family thanks everyone who has comforted them with cards and words of encouragement, prayers of intercession, and practical deeds of kindness, from building wheelchair ramps to making meals. Your show of love and kindness has helped them during difficult times to focus on God’s love and grace. They also thank the health care providers who gave Margie amazing attention and care.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 1:00 pm, at Bakerview M.B. Church, 2285 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford, BC.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.woodlawnfh-abbotsford.com.