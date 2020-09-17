To all family & friends

This Sept. 25th will be the first in 95 years that Margaret is not on this earth to celebrate her birthday. She was a friend to many, Mom to more than just her 2 sons, a sister, cousin, aunt, and the best Gramma and Super Gramma to her kids. As we are unable to have a Celebration of Life, in memory of this very special lady, we ask all who knew and loved Margaret, to take a moment on the 25th to remember the wonderful person she was.

Bill, Karen, Breann & Elijah PollockObituary-