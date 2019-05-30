May 30, 2019

Margaret passed away peacefully at Glacier View Lodge after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Margaret was born in Ayr, Scotland and married Rodney Dalton, Pilot Officer, RCAF in Scotland during WWII. She then moved to Canada where she and Rodney raised their family. Margaret and Rodney travelled the world together during Rodney’s career with External Affairs, which he began after retiring from the RCAF.

Margaret was a very social woman and loved her friends and family, gardening, her dogs, and was a devoted member of the Courtenay Chapters of The Order of the Eastern Star and the War Brides.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Rodney, her infant son Ian, and her daughter Lorna Brick. Margaret is survived by her daughters Jennifer Palframan and Patricia Sorsdahl, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Glacier View Lodge and Dr. Hunter. The family wishes to give an extra special thank you to her favourite nurse – her granddaughter Lisa MacDonald.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada.