Margaret Anne Bosinger (nee Godsal) passed away peacefully in Canmore, Alberta lovingly surrounded by her family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis at the tender young age of 88. Margaret was born in Sevenoaks, England on October 25, 1931 to John and May Godsal. She grew up with her three brothers, David, Robert and Mike.

An adventurer from a young age, she always did things with passion and resolve. Margaret came to North America the first time by boat at the age of 26. On her way to Halifax, a strong Atlantic storm rerouted them to New York, where she boarded a train with her trunk (she said she couldn’t recall who carried it for her, but we are sure she did it herself) and found her way to Montreal. Working and living in Montreal, she and three girlfriends decided that they needed a holiday. They bought a car, and spent the next four months travelling the US, Mexico and Canada. Suffice to say, this car and its contents got a lot of attention on this trip, not the least of which may have included a night in the Mexican town of Tequila.

Margaret returned to England eventually, but Canada had an energy that she couldn’t deny. She returned to Montreal, and it was on this trip that she met Fred Bosinger, a strapping young fellow who had recently emigrated from Switzerland to ply his trade as a mechanic for Mueller Lifts, a talent garnered in the Swiss Army. The two fell in love quickly and were married October 31, 1964. The family started shortly thereafter when Pete was born, followed not long after by Rob in 1966, and in 1968 by Anna. A wonderful family had been started. The family moved from Montreal to Rossland in 1971. Margaret worked as an administrative assistant in the hospital and volunteered a tremendous amount of time in ski racing, something all of her kids ended up excelling in. She was the chief race secretary for most of the races that happened at Red Mountain for the next 11 years and was recognized by the Red Mountain Racers on many occasions as one of their most important volunteers. Fred took a job in Banff in 1981, and a year later she and the kids moved to join him. She still volunteered in ski racing and saw both of her sons ski for the Canadian National Team. Margaret began working at the Banff Centre, where she worked until her retirement in 1998. Margaret and Fred would later build a family holiday house in Invermere, where countless friends and family made lifelong memories. Margaret made many friends along the way, and was known as the matriarch of the family, affectionately referred to as “The Queen.”

Margaret’s life was not without its challenges. She survived the war in England, managed to succeed at school and become debutante at the Queen Charlotte’s Ball as well as surviving polio as a young woman. She and her family were devastated when they lost their son Rob at 38, and later their granddaughter Hayley only 4. Amongst it all, she showed tremendous courage and spirit. Margaret was a true leader of the family this way, a kind person with great spirit and energy, and a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. Margaret Bosinger was respected and loved by all that met and came to know her. Her kindness and inclusiveness was second to none, and she will be remembered as a pillar of community and family.

Margaret was predeceased by Fred (2017), her husband of 53 years, son Rob (2005) and granddaughter Hayley (2012). She is survived by her son Pete Bosinger, daughter Anna Randell (Grant), daughter-in-law Janet Carswell (Geoff) and grandsons Mats and Morgan. She kept in touch with her family in England and was very close to them. She was predeceased by her brother David and his wife Natalie and survived by her brother Robert and his wife Dinah and her brother Mike and his wife Alison. She left behind a world of close friends and family that she felt very lucky to have.

A memorial gathering of friends and family for Margaret will be held in the Mineshaft Tavern of Origin Spring Creek, located at 808 Spring Creek Dr. in Canmore, AB on Saturday, November 16th at 2 pm. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Margaret’s name would be greatly appreciated by the family.

(https://cpff.ca/donations/cpff-donation-form/)

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.bowriverfuneral.com

Bow River Funeral Service Telephone (403) 678-4880