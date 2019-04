It is with love that we announce the passing of

Marcie Berner

Sept 1948 – Feb 2019

A Haida Epitaph

“Death is as gentle as a

whale’s fin slicing air.

Death is going to a new realm

as a raven went to sky country, and that is just like entering

a new whale’s body

from outside to inside.”

Marcie and Tony are dancing somewhere…

Remembrance to be announced in May.

Shalom Marcie