It is with sadness, but also with peace, that we announce the passing of our mother, nana and great nana at the wonderful age of 99.

Mom was born in France to Joseph and Leona Nedelec. Her family immigrated to Canada when she was two. Mom’s first job was with The Bay in Nelson and there she met our father and married in 1942. Mom and dad had three children – Charlene (Norm) DeGirolamo, Larry (Gay) Black and Lorraine (Barry) James. She was predeceased by her husband (Irwin), son (Larry), grandson (Jeffrey), brother (George) and her parents.

Left to mourn, are her 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She truly loved her family.

Mom remained in Nelson until 2005 and then moved to Vernon and resided at Canterbury Court, before having to move to Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong at the end of last year. The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful, caring and loving staff at Pleasant Valley Manor.

A Service of Remembrance will take place at Pleasant Valley Funeral Home in Vernon on Saturday, October 26th at 11 am

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the B.C. Kidney Foundation was mom’s request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Phone: 250-542-4333

Condolences may be offered at www.pleasantvalleyfh.com

Pleasant Valley Funeral Home