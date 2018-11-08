It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Malcolm Wilson. He leaves to mourn his wife, Lydia, of 66 years, their children Alan Bruce, John Douglas, Diana Louise, Linda Colleen Ruth, Cheryl Lynn, grandson John Malcolm Thomas and his wife Kaisa.

Malcolm was predeceased by his father, Thomas Henry, his mother Amy Ruth (Amos), two brothers, John Edgar and Hilton Lawrence, and sister, Rosemary Ruth.

Malcolm was born in beautiful Goderich, ON, and lived there till he finished high school, then moved to Toronto where he was accepted at the University of Toronto in Engineering. Before he graduated, he met his future wife, Lydia, who was a legal secretary, working for two lawyers. When Malcolm graduated, they moved to Hamilton, ON where he was hired by Canadian Westinghouse. He worked as an engineer for 44 years, in various departments, but mainly in Switchgear and Control. He also travelled across Canada, the USA, & Jamaica, representing Westinghouse. One of his favourite jobs was travelling to Alberta and BC universities recruiting engineering students for Westinghouse.

Malcolm and his family lived in Dundas, ON, a lovely town just outside Hamilton. Malcolm and Lydia were very much involved with St. Paul’s United Church. He was the Sunday School superintendent and Lydia taught Sunday School for a few years. Malcolm also served as Chair of the Congregational Council.

Over the years, four of our family decided to explore other regions in Western Canada. Diana and John moved to Canmore, AB, Linda to Calgary, then North Bay, ON, Cheryl to Canmore, then Vancouver. Bruce remained in Dundas for several years, then moved to Hamilton. Malcolm retired from his job in Westinghouse in 1994 and Lydia retired from hers at McMaster University Medical Centre. On April 1st, 1995, they moved to Vancouver Island to be near Lydia’s sisters, Rita, Luba, Vera and spouses, Charles Mullens, Les Winter and Lydia’s brother, Peter and wife, Dianne.

The premise was that in our old age we would look out for each other, and that worked out well. We also had the pleasure of having contacts with their children, Noreen, Laurel and Shelly, and later, their spouses.

Malcolm & Lydia found a lovely home close to downtown Courtenay and close to St. George’s United Church where we joined by transfer. We became active on various committees. Malcolm volunteered to be the Chair of Finance for a period.

Malcolm loved playing golf and we joined the Crown Isle Golf Course where we played for 14 years. Malcolm had 2 knee replacements and when he recovered, he joined Mulligans, a nine- hole course, which he enjoyed.

In 1996, St. George’s Church members sponsored a family of three from Sarajevo, Miodrag and Dorica Skobalj and their 10 year old daughter, Elana. Malcolm was the Chair of the Committee, and helped them find an apartment, and helped with other details that needed to be done. Over the years we became very close friends and at one point, they lived next door to us.

We took a few trips over the years to various places, and on our 50th anniversary, Diana arranged a two week stay at the Mayan Riviera in Mexico, paid for by the family. It was an exciting time. We also took holidays with the children in Myrtle Beach, and Florida, and on our own in Scotland, Martinique, Portugal and Japan.

In 1996, the “Soup & Sandwich Club” was started by Archie Forest from the Roman Catholic Church. He and fellow members made lunches for those less fortunate and served them at St. George’s Church on Mondays. By 1997, he encouraged three more churches to participate, and St. George’s was on Wednesdays. Malcolm and I became the coordinators of the Wednesday group. Several St. George’s members joined us. In 1998, we received charitable status and were allowed to raise funds and provide a charitable receipt to donors. Archie was elected President. We renamed the society, “The Sonshine Lunch Club”. Archie moved to Alberta within a couple of years, and The Board of Directors chose Malcolm to be the next President. He served until 2014. He continued working at the Lunch Club until 2017. That was his passion.

The Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce yearly have a “Citizen of the Year” award, decided by ballot. In the year 2000, Archie Forest and Malcolm Wilson together were nominated for this award and at the special dinner, they both received a beautiful plaque for all the work they had done for the Lunch Club.

The family is very grateful to Malcolm’s Doctor Nel and Doctor Kisman, and to urologist, Dr. Zorn for the care they gave him over the years. We also thank the hospital staff for the daily care they provided to Malcolm.

A celebration of Malcolm’s life will be held on Saturday, December 8th at 2:00pm from St. George’s United Church, Courtenay.€If you wish, you are welcome to make a donation to the charity of your choice, or you may choose to donate to the Sonshine Lunch Club, care of St. George’s United Church – 505 6th Street, Courtenay BC V9N 1M5.