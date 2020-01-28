January 28, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mabel Enid Stager on January

24, 2020 at the age of 95.

She was born in Conquest, Saskatchewan in 1924, daughter of Henry and Dora Head.

Mabel led an active and full life. She was a keen sports enthusiast in her youth, and particularly loved softball. In 1946, she graduated from the Regina Grey Nuns School of Nursing and fulfilled her dream of caring for those in need, working as an RN in Mellville, Saskatchewan and at University Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. It was here that she met her husband, Jack Stager when he was stationed in Edmonton with the RCAF. Jack and Mabel were married for 69 years and Mabel continued to practice nursing while stationed in France and Cornwallis, Nova Scotia. Mabel’s patients adored her and her genuine caring and compassionate nature. She was also an accomplished pianist and organist and played for

churches at many of the bases where she and Jack were posted.

Despite the onset of a significant long-term illness in 1976, Mabel never lost her passion for life and her love of family, friends and patients. She continued to help others through volunteer work for many years. Mabel was pre-deceased by brother Phil and sisters Doris and Jean. She is survived by her husband Jack, her children Norman (Louann), John (Jennifer), Chuck (Joanne) and Mark (Laurel), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the nursing staff at Evergreen Baptist Home, particularly those on the second floor in the Point.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a location to be determined. Mabel will be dearly missed and Heaven has gained a very special angel.