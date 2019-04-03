Roy Freeman, a long time resident of Armstrong-Spallumcheen, passed away peacefully while being held by his daughter Erin. Dad is lovingly remembered as a very hard working, resilient, practical man and a great father.

Roy was predeceased by his wife, Marnie; and son, Kevin. He is survived by his son, Ian; daughter, Erin; and two grandchildren (Kevin and Karol’s children), Dustin (Andrea and their daughter Harper) and Craig.

Close friends of Dad, heartfelt appreciation is extended to Muriel, Pat and Louis for their kindness, caring and support of him.

Appreciation to each of those who provided care and support, including Dr. Viljoen, Dr. McClellan, Interior Health’s Home Care Jessica, care aides, Claire and those at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and Pleasant Valley Manor.

No service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were made with Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5 250-542-1187.