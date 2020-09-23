Lynn Colvin passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Cynthia Colvin (nee Carpenter), both born in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife Joyce; his children: Katherine (Micah) Beale of Henderson, Nevada; Sherry (Dale) Bondue of Port Alberni, BC; and Mike (Shayna)

Colvin of Port Alberni, BC. Grandchildren: Alex (Natasha) Beale of Greeley, Colorado; Chantale (AJ) Delgadillo of Henderson, Nevada; Rachael Colvin of Victoria, BC; and Dustyn Colvin of Vancouver, BC.

Great Grandchildren Maya; Simon; Sally; and Lyla. Siblings: Val Colvin of Edmonton, Alberta; Darlene (Marcel) Monette of Victoria, BC; Janice (Larry) Merwin of Prince George, BC; Barbara (Terry) Harris of Youbou, BC; Pat Colvin of Port Alberni, BC. As well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lynn had many passions and hobbies such as Quading, Fishing, Camping and going out with his son Mike for firewood, even when he didn’t need to. Lynn loved to keep busy with anything he could and was always available to help family and friends with any task.

The family would like to give a big thank you to Dr. White and to all the nurses and staff at the Home Care Nursing Program. As well a special thank you to Krissy, the home support nurse that regularly worked with Lynn, you always made him smile so bright it would light up the room. Lynn’s wish to stay at home was made possible by all of your selfless care.

In lieu of flowers donations can kindly be made to the BC Cancer Foundation by going to www.bccancer.bc.ca/donate.

