1938-2020 ~ Luigi Sturam born Feb. 16, 1938 in the village of Tarcetta Community of Pufero, Udine Italy.

Predeceased by his parents Luigi Sturam and Justina Manzini, sister Evelina, Ellio, Primo, Guiseppi, Leonilda and Giovani. Survived by his wife Sharon M Martell Sturam, sisters Olivia Spelat, Paolina Sturam, sister in law Elida Sturam, and also his stepson Vance GL Johnson and his very special grandson Nathan. Also many nieces and nephews, Maria Sturam, Evelyn Sturam, Robert Sturam, Elizabbetta Spelat (husband Terry), Krista Martell Knot, Lyndsay Martell Rondpre, Liam Martell, Lineah Martell, Sandra Martell, Kennitt Martell, Tamal Martell and Joseph Martell, special cousin Gary Greer.

Luigi came to Canada Oct. 15, 1959 to the town of Seshett and went to work for the company of Mr. Crucil who came from the same area in Italy, but soon was away falling trees in the Queen Charlotte Islands and on Vancouver Island. He loved the job and was very heart broken when he had to retire early due to his many injuries and knocks and bruises. After his last surgery on his back he suffered many falls in the yard and house.

I would clearly like to thank our many neighbours for their kind assistance in helping us to get him back up and on his feet. You were so much appreciated. The many friends and family in Italy for their kind words Mararino Mucig, Aldo, Igor to numerous to name them all. Thank you for ringing Ava Maria in Antro and your prayers for Luigi ad Castle Mont in Italy.Obituary-