Loving caring wife to her late beloved husband and soul mate, Victor Albert Henne, our precious mom (of 5), mom-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, twin sister, sister-in-law, special auntie and dear friend, passed peacefully with family in Nanaimo at the age of 86.
She will be missed.
“She . . . was quite a lady”
-her bright smile, loving eyes and welcoming, comforting hugs
-her words of love, encouragement and wisdom
-her unwavering commitment to family and friendships
-her feistiness, courage, strength and resilience
-her keen sense of logic and strong faith
-her thirst for books, knowledge, well-being and recipes!
-her passion for gardening, nature, music, dance and people
-her wonderful creative culinary skills and all the great care packages!
With her Warm Beautiful Loving Energy,
“She still shines on – She has given us so many special moments and memories
to cherish every day”
Thank you to the team at Anchor Medical Clinic, Palliative, Community Nurses/Support, B.C. Cancer Society and to Dr. Rachael Carson for her compassion throughout the years.
To the Qualicum Baptist Church Family – Hugs!
