Loving caring wife to her late beloved husband and soul mate, Victor Albert Henne, our precious mom (of 5), mom-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, twin sister, sister-in-law, special auntie and dear friend, passed peacefully with family in Nanaimo at the age of 86.

She will be missed.

“She . . . was quite a lady”

-her bright smile, loving eyes and welcoming, comforting hugs

-her words of love, encouragement and wisdom

-her unwavering commitment to family and friendships

-her feistiness, courage, strength and resilience

-her keen sense of logic and strong faith

-her thirst for books, knowledge, well-being and recipes!

-her passion for gardening, nature, music, dance and people

-her wonderful creative culinary skills and all the great care packages!

With her Warm Beautiful Loving Energy,

“She still shines on – She has given us so many special moments and memories

to cherish every day”

Thank you to the team at Anchor Medical Clinic, Palliative, Community Nurses/Support, B.C. Cancer Society and to Dr. Rachael Carson for her compassion throughout the years.

To the Qualicum Baptist Church Family – Hugs!

Obituary-