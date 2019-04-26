It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Louis Verrier, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, who passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emerence; his six children, Michel, Jean- Louis (Carmelita), Nicole (Michael), Monique (Brian), Rachelle (Kevin), Richard (Joy); his brother, Romeo; his sisters-in-law, Rita, Andrea, Gisele (Ed); his brother-in-law, George (Barbara); his sixteen grandchildren, Christopher (Cindy), Michael, Domonique, Melanie (Kyle), Patrick, Chantal (Jordan), Brian, David, Danielle (Kyle), Natalie (Adilson), Meghan (Dave), Tyler (Charmaine), Monique, Martine, Nicholas and Aimee, and his many great-grandchildren.

Louis had a special way of touching people’s hearts with his kindness, interest in others, and gentlemanly ways. He also had a cheerful and positive attitude towards life. He will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 851 Old Esquimalt Road at 12:10 pm on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019, followed by refreshments in the Hall below.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or your favourite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. McCall Gardens of Victoria, BC (1-800-870-4210.