June 12, 2019

Born in Richdale, Alberta, in 1913, Lois was predeceased by her husband of 77 years, Doug.

She is survived by her son Brian (Sharon Roper) of Campbell River; daughter Lynn (Lorne) of Merville; 5 grandchildren, Kari (Todd), Curtis (Jamie), Jodi (James), Lisa (Janna), and Daryl (Alana); 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Rylie, Wyatt, Evan, Jessica, Quinten, Lily, Beckett, Tola, and Piper; and extended family, Sharon (Ted) Yeadon, Sheryl (Brock) Roper, Drew and Dani.

Upon graduation from Normal School in Calgary, Lois began her teaching career in a one room country school east of Pincher Creek, Alberta. It was during this period of her career she met her future husband, Doug. After World War II, she and Doug returned to the Pincher Creek area where they farmed for several years. For a period of time, while Doug worked at various locations as a diesel mechanic, Lois and their two children followed. Eventually they returned to Pincher Creek where Lois resumed her teaching career. After a move to Calgary in 1967 and a move to Whitehorse in 1969, Lois and Doug moved to Courtenay in 1973 where they established their final residency.

Lois was an accomplished curler and golfer, and enjoyed playing bridge. Her hobbies included playing the piano, gardening, and painting landscapes. As enthusiastic travellers, she and Doug enjoyed trips to Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, the Cook Islands, and Mexico.

Should friends desire, donations in her memory to the charity of their choice would be appreciated.

Comox Valley Funeral Home