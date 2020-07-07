It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Lloyd.

Lloyd passed away at the University Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta in the early part of 2020. He went into cancer surgery in September, but was unable to battle back.

Lloyd was born and raised in Terrace from two pioneer families. He moved to Nass Camp in 1968 and worked in the logging industry for 44 years, retiring in 2001 from Skeena Cellulose. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and trips to the cabin at Lakelse Lake.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Yvonne of 55 years and four children Dan (Anita), Michelle Keiver, Jill (Reg Harrison), and Kevin (Marie).

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Ida Thomas, and Wesley and Elizabeth Llewellyn; his mother and father Leo and Adeline Llewellyn; and brothers Jack and Rick and sister Ida.

Survived by his ten beautiful grandchildren Jennifer, Amanda, Shawn (Sasha), Kyla, Tayler, Jess, Cameron, Jarrett, Teighan and greatgrandchildren Emily and Lylah.

Special thanks to Rose Wold (sister) and Sandy Kuz (niece) for all their support when Lloyd was in hospital.

A celebration of life along with a private burial will be held at a later date.