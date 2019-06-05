June 5, 2019

Linda passed away on June 1st, she is sadly missed by husband Chuck. Survived by her mom, Mary, aunt Shirley, uncle Doug, brothers Rick and Rob.

A heartfelt thanks to the Staff at Dialysis for their unfailing warmth and kindness in Linda’s treatments. Also to Cowichan District Hospital, ambulance crew for their efforts to save her. Also to Dr Booth, the staff at NRGH and Heather at the Wound Clinic.

Chuck would especially like to thank the Resonators for all their prayers and love during Linda’s illness.

Linda loved the Mission Thrift store and the staff have been very supportive.

Prov 18:22 “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord”