1938-2021 ~ Lil will live on in the loving memories of her family and friends.

Lil was born in Kimberley, B.C., to John and Lillian Erickson, the youngest in the family of 5 siblings. (Bob, Art, Sid, and Ethel).

Lil had an amazing zest for life, and her passions were her family, animals and helping everyone she crossed paths with. Her happy place was at the family cabin in Moyie, in the summer and the Civic Arena cheering on her Kimberley Dynamiters, a loyal fan for 75 years.

Lil was the glue, our rock, our everything ~ Until we meet again ~ We will miss you and we love you.

Lil is survived by her loving husband Jim, her children Michael, Karen (Bill), Colin (Jen), grandchildren Corey, Agnes, Brett, Christopher, Justin, Kevin, Kaileigh and Jacob, numerous great grandchildren, brother-in-law Jack, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She was predeceased by her parents, 4 siblings, her son David, daughter Kim, daughter-in-law Julie and sons-in-laws Tom and Shawn.

In honouring Lil’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kimberley Heritage Museum at 105 Spokane St, Kimberley, B.C. V1A 2E5 or Meant 2 B Loved Pet Rescue Society at 872 300th St, Kimberley, B.C. V1A 3J7.

