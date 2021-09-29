September 29, 2021

A Celebration of Life was held for Lillian Ann Kenny on September 4th, 2021. Lil passed away on January 3rd, 2020, but due to Covid protocols no service was held at that time.

The celebration was held at the Terrace Legion with only family in attendance, due to the uncertainties of the covid restrictions. At this time the family would like to thank Emmy’s Catering, and Agnes and her staff at the Legion for their kindness, and support during the event.

Sincerely

Bob Kenny and Lynn Kinne

