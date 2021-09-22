In Loving Memory ~ 1975-2021.

Liela was a very kind and warm-hearted woman. While she knew many people in the community she had so much family that loved her very much. She had left behind her husband Harold Soukeroff and her two girls Candice and Allison Soukeroff.

The love she gave to her family was so big everyone could see it. She supported her family all of the time and was their number one fan, attending every sporting event and helping them chase their dreams.

Some things that Liela enjoyed doing were the things where she could be outside with her family: fishing, camping, and quadding were when some of the best memories were made. She will be deeply missed.

