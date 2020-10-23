Lesley Anne Pley













It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear daughter Lesley Anne Pley.

She leaves to mourn her husband David, daughter Julianna, her parents Jim and Mary Lindsay, sister Susanne and brothers James & Cameron.

She was born in Vancouver in 1968, and raised in Ladner, BC. Then moved with family to Lantsville, BC at the age of eleven.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.Obituary-