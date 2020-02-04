Len is survived by his wife, Dianne, and children, Crystal and Sam, and grandchildren, Aaron, Tamara, Taran, Benjamin, Sebastian and Leah. His stories and jokes will be missed by his sisters, Gwen, Kella and Coral. He is predeceased by siblings, Vivian and David. Special thanks to friends Donnie Dickerson and Bill Strachan and his brothers at A.A. and Union Local 170.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life will take place on February 15 at the Felice Cavalotti Lodge in Nanaimo, 2060 E. Wellington Rd. from 4 – 7 pm. Please bring your stories about Len and join us in celebrating a colourful life!

His life was a big journey.

He is finally at rest.