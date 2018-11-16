Leo Sylvester Bohn, born in Scott Saskatchewan on August 14, 1930 passed away November 5th at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks BC. Dad is survived by his children; Denise (Saskatchewan), Deborah (BC), Doug (Teri) in Greenwood BC, Dale (Lynda) (Alberta), Delarie (BC), Dwayne (Liana) (Alberta)

Dad moved to Boundary Country in the 80’s, and though he came and went from there.. he always considered Boundary Country his home.

Special thanks go to the wonderful people at the Grand Forks Hospital. Molly, Jane and Dad’s care family at Hardy View Lodge, Rozansoff Manor in Grand Forks BC. To the special women that were taking care of us all the night my father passed, especially Heidi. I cannot thank you enough.

May the Lord bless all you special people.