It is with sadness and love we announce the passing of our mother, Lee Bickner. Born Jan 14, 1928 near Burstall Saskatchewan, she is survived by her Daughter Linda (Brian), Son Wayne (Donna) and grandchildren David (Danine), Nicola, Scott (Kris) Amie (Trevor) Matthew and great grandchildren Anaston, Liam, Ryen, Lexi and Kaden. She also leaves her sister Lorena (Rene).

Mom grew up in Saskatchewan, middle child of 6 girls. She continued onto Normal School and taught in one-room schoolhouses before coming to Vancouver. There she met dad at a family party, married and eventually moved to Sullivan Station, Surrey.

Back in the ’50s Surrey was very rural and she made it home. Dad worked as a bus driver, commuting into Vancouver and doing shift work in the early days so her role was home and children.

She had a huge veggie garden and “put up” all the fruit and veggies for the family. Together they renovated their home completely which, at first didn’t have running water, as well as the almost acre of yard into park-like beauty.

Her mother came to live next door so pickles, canning and big projects were often done together with the “help”of us kids. As time progressed she tried her hand at various jobs, working at Bolters Chicken as a bookkeeper for many years.

Her love of plants & flowers, knowing many of the names in Latin as well, landed her a job at a nursery. In the mid ’70s they moved to South Surrey, where again they transformed their new home with flowers, veggies & a cactus sunroom. They created beauty wherever they lived.

She planned their yearly trips to many different countries, often traveling with friends or family. She loved the planning but she said coming home was best. Trips to visit family on the prairies or hosting them in their home, family gatherings and picnics at nearby parks were highlights.

As years moved on they moved to Pacific Carlton in White Rock where they spent the last almost 10 years. There they enjoyed many outings until dad passed in 2017. The grandkids & kids would visit, often playing cards when she would complain that her eyesight (which was failing) wouldn’t let her see her hand – until she beat the pants off them!

She was a private and sometimes not the most patient person. She loved us all unconditionally and was so proud of all her kids (this included grandkids) and in return we loved her back. She is at rest, happy with dad wandering through their garden.

When I came to the end of the road And then the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little-but not too long, And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me – but let me go.

