Rest easy, Larry. I hope wherever you are has all the cars you could ever want so you can once again do what you love the most, collecting and restoring vintage cars. Win some more drag racing trophies while you’re there too, it’s probably been far too long since you last raced. See you on the other side.

Survived by his dog Radio, parents Ted and Bonnie Roberts, sisters Sherry Roberts (Dilonnie) and Cindy Lennox (Steve), nephew Brian, nieces Kira, Shana, and Ruby, as well as Meghan, Kay-Lee, Sean and many wonderful friends.

Please join us in remembering Larry by visiting his memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com.