With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Laurin William Friedrick.

“Jack” will be missed by Myrna his wife of 68 years, his son Bill and daughter-in-law Agnes, granddaughter Niki, his great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his many brothers and sisters, his daughter Linda and his granddaughter Heather.

Jack was born in Southern Saskatchewan in 1923. He moved to Slave Lake Alberta in 1946 and met his wife Myrna while living in Wide Water.

In 1964 Jack moved with his wife and two kids to Aldergrove BC. He spent the last 30 years of his life gardening at his home in Bradner.

He will be remembered for his friendly, hardworking nature, his quick wit and his devotion to family and friends. He will be missed.