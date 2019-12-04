Laureen Coles (nee Csuti)











It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Lollypop. She is survived by the love of her life Alan, children Terri (Richard), Jenni (Earl), Michael (Maria), Laurie (Tom), Alan (Tami), many grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Kathy (Trev), many family members and friends.

Many thanks to all the staff at Chilliwack Hospital and the paramedics. A Celebration of Life to follow Jan. 11/20 @ 2 pm – 9055 Ashwell Rd., Chilliwack. She passed on as she lived, surrounded by her loving family singing “We’ll Meet Again”

Condolences @ www.hendersonsfunerals.com

