A Memorial Tribute ~ There will be a memorial ride for Larry Stava on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The ride will start at 1:30 pm at the Seaplane Base and will cover a few of Larry’s favourite ride from back in the day! All riders welcome.

That evening there will be a gathering at the Highliner Inn to pay tribute through stories and music. Doors open at 6 pm with the tribute starting at 7. Please join us to celebrate the life of this fun-loving Viking, bass player extraordinaire, Master fisherman and forever friend (capacity restrictions will be in place).

Important Note: We will be following BC Health care directives and therefore attendees must be prepared to follow current health guidelines including showing proof of vaccination and wearing masks where necessary. We thank you for respecting these wishes.